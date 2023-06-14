Special Committee closes investigation into Council Member Cumber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville City Council special investigation into Council Member LeAnna Cumber’s reported connection to the controversial privatization of JEA came to a close Wednesday with no immediate action.

The committee started after emails revealed a potential conflict of interest and were forwarded to the Ethics Commission.

In April, the commission chose to drop the investigation. On Wednesday the special committee’s acting chairman, Council Member Nick Howland, said the investigation was closed with no answers as to whether Cumber misled the committee by failing to disclose her alleged tie. But he added the committee was still a success.

“That we bring to light issues that could imply there was something that could’ve been done to deceive the council? Yes, it was important that we do that. And look at ways to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The committee also never answered whether Cumber used her official position to influence the controversial sale for personal gain.

The investigation popped up in the middle of a heated election between Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and Cumber.

In April, Cumber told Action News Jax that the five people involved in the special committee were linked to Davis’ campaign.

In a statement sent only to Action News Jax, she said, “The Special Investigatory Committee on JEA Matters voted to close its investigation. Knowing my innocence in the matter, I anticipated this decision by the SIC and note that this action is far past due. I appreciate the continued commitment by the Ethics Commission, with the collaboration of the Office of General Counsel and members of the City Council, which will work toward determining what, if any, amendments to the City’s policies and procedures are appropriate going forward to ensure that special committees are not used as political weaponization against public officers.”

In a letter sent Tuesday, the Ethics Commission said it would propose a clear timeline on when complaints can be filed during an election cycle.

Howland said the council will also look into legislation that would require members to comply with future investigations and determine a clearer process for investigating its own members.

“Could we look at a way for the city council to more aptly investigate when there have been misdeeds by council members,” he said.

