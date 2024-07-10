Special JSO team dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ community has disappeared, without notice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A special team dedicated to helping the LGBTQ+ community from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has disappeared -- without any notice.

Communication was silent because the team’s email has been disabled.

Action News Jax Annette Guiterrez began asking questions to JSO about two weeks ago. Every time questions were raised for clarification about why the program dissolved, their responses got longer.

“I feel like we’re not being heard,” Paige Mahogany Parks, Founder of Transgender Awareness Project in Jacksonville said.

Parks has been trying to reach JSO’s special LGBTQ+ team since 2019 and hasn’t gotten a response.

“I want JSO to do their job,” she said.

JSO created the team in 2018 after three trans women were murdered. The “LGBTQ Liaison Team” was made up of volunteers including Lt. Sharon Scott, who identified as lesbian.

“It about building trust and building respect,” Lt. Scott said back in 2018.

