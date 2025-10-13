Special Moment: Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen’s son serves as honorary captain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive end and team captain Josh Hines-Allen had a special helper for the coin toss.

Hines-Allen brought his 8-year-old son, Wesley, to midfield as part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” program, which is dedicated to fighting cancer and saving lives. Wesley was an honorary captain two months after completing treatment for pediatric cancer.

Wesley was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in December and underwent chemotherapy for six months.

Read: Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen honors son’s cancer battle with new campaign

Cool moment for Josh Hines-Allen and Wesley. Josh’s son out there for coin toss for crucial catch game after battling Leukemia since late last year. @ActionSportsJax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kW8x89mrPY — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 12, 2025

