‘The SpongeBob Musical’ is coming to Creekside High School this weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Families can see beloved Nickelodeon character SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends this weekend in St. Johns County.

Creekside High School’s Theatre program will be bringing Bikini Bottom to life this weekend in “The SpongeBob Musical.”

In the Tony Award-winning musical, SpongeBob and his friends face total destruction of their undersea world and an unexpected hero meets the challenge.

The performances are happening at the Creekside High auditorium, located at 100 Knights Lane in St. Johns.

The first performance kicked off Thursday night at 7 p.m., but there are three more chances to see the show:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m. matinee

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online by clicking here.

The performance of “The SpongeBob Musical” is part of Creekside Theatre’s commitment to featuring a wide variety of performances each season.

Recent productions have included “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” “Cinderella,” and “The Addams Family.”

