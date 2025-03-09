Sporting JAX introduces USL W League, League Two in Spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Jax has announced that two new pre-professional teams will be competing in the upcoming season.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sporting JAX, the United Soccer League (USL) franchise group that brings men’s and women’s soccer to Northeast Florida, has confirmed that in the spring, the teams will compete in the USL W League and the USL League Two.

Following the club’s recent merger with Florida Elite Soccer Academy and upcoming name change to Sporting JAX Soccer Academy, the USL W League and USL League Two teams will be the first to take the pitch wearing the Sporting JAX crest.

These pre-pro teams will play as part of Sporting JAX, along with a planned women’s pro team (USL Super League), men’s pro team (USL Championship), and a USL Youth Academy. Sporting JAX also will continue its participation with the nation’s largest youth soccer league, the Elite Clubs National League.

“We are thrilled to officially introduce Sporting JAX to the pitch this spring through our women’s and men’s pre-professional teams,” said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “Competing in the USL W League and USL League Two allows us to develop future soccer stars, strengthens soccer culture throughout the region and brings an elevated level of competition to our passionate fans. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for Sporting JAX this year.”

To learn more about Sporting JAX, click HERE to follow them on social media at @Sporting_JAX.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.