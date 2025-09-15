Sporting JAX Stadium could revive Arlington with housing, retail, and sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some big names are getting behind a project that could reshape the old Regency Square Mall site.

Jacksonville’s own Tim Tebow, along with NFL Hall of Famer John Elway and Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy, are part of Momentous Sports, an investment group backing Sporting JAX as the soccer club works to build a new stadium and mixed-use district.

The plan calls for a 15,000-seat stadium surrounded by housing, retail, and public gathering spaces. Sporting JAX hasn’t confirmed where it will go, but the former Sears property at Regency is one of the locations under consideration.

Sporting JAX co-founder, Tony Allegretti, says having high-profile investors makes a difference.

“It’s a big boost because it comes with that web of network that these professionals have and really opens up doors and possibilities,” Allegretti said.

The venue would fill a gap between high school facilities and EverBank Stadium, creating space for not only Sporting JAX matches but also national soccer teams, rugby, lacrosse, and other community events.

City Councilman Ken Amaro, who represents Arlington, says the community is ready for change.

“Arlington is in a place where it needs some revitalization, so if that means attracting a sporting club or new commercial entities, I’m all for it,” Amaro said.

If this project comes together, Jacksonville could serve as the model for Momentous Sports to expand similar developments across the country and overseas.

Sporting JAX leaders say it could be a few more months before final details are announced.

