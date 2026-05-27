Sporting JAX’s Balaam named Coach of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Gainbridge Super League announced that Sporting JAX head coach Stacey Balaam has been named the Gainbridge Super Coach of the Year, in her first year of coaching the club. The award comes following the club’s historic 16-win season in its inaugural season.

“Stacey has done a tremendous job in her first year in the position and has fully earned this award,” said Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton. “She has established both a winning culture and a winning mentality, and the team have responded accordingly. Stacey, her staff, and of course the players, deserve all of the plaudits that will inevitably come their way!”

“This season has been an incredible journey full of moments I’ll never forget,” said Balaam. “This award reflects the players and how much they bought into and stuck to our identity. I would like to dedicate this award to them and, of course, all of my technical and support staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to help us achieve this success.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group