SPOTLIGHT: Baseball returns to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open the 2024 season with a street carnival Friday afternoon before opening day and an Easter weekend homestand.

Here is a rundown of other events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, March 26:

Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown: Florida State v. Florida - 6:00 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Spring Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 27:

BRAVE Summit 2024 FREE Event for High School Students! - 3:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, March 28:

Neil Diamond Celebration: I Am.. He Said - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, March 29:

Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day Street Carnival - 4:00 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

World Ballet Series: Swan Lake - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

King Jesus: A Night of Worship - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Dusty Slay The Night Shift Tour - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Good Friday at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre presented by Colonial Church - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, March 30:

ABKC Jacksonville Bully Showdown 4 - 8:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Joey Fatone & AJ McLean: A Legendary Night - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Al Stewart with his band The Empty Pockets - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, March 31:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena



