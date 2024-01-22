SPOTLIGHT: Boat Show returns to Jacksonville as warmer temperatures arrive

Jacksonville, FL — The 2024 Jacksonville Boat Show returns to the Prime Osborn Convention Center as warmer temperatures are back in NE Florida. It’s one of several events planned in NE Florida this week and weekend.
Tuesday, January 23:
Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Glen Miller Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater
Wednesday, January 24:
Charlotte’s Web - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Puddles Pity Party - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, January 25:
Bowling for Soup with special guests Lit & The Dollyrots - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Friday, January 26:
Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Veterans Stand Down Job Fair & Support Service - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart, Vivaldi & Handel - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Birthday Bash 2024 : Ladies Edition featuring Monica, Tank, Keyshia, and Keke - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th anniversary tour with special guest Seth Walker - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Saturday, January 27:
Veterans Stand Down Resource Day - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Animania! Animation Celebration Mini-Con at MOSH - 6:00 pm - Museum of Science and History
Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The San Marco Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 1936 Hendricks Avenue
Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years | One Night - 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart, Vivaldi & Handel - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Marc Broussard - Carencro 20th anniversary tour with special guest Seth Walker - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, January 28:
Jacksonville Boat Show 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Monday, January 29:
Tanya Tucker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre