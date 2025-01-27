SPOTLIGHT: DONNA Marathon weekend returns this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — DONNA Marathon Weekend returns January 31-February 2 with the theme Destination: Fearless. In 2008, Donna Deegan created 26.2 with DONNA, The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, dedicated to breast cancer research and care, now a signature event of The DONNA Foundation.

Colors of the Wild continues - Visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and discover a mesmerizing fusion of lanterns, wildlife and wild places with over 1,000 artisan-made silk lanterns depicting plants and animals throughout the park.

Monday, January 27:

Step Afrika! - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, January 28:

Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, January 29:

Dirty Dancing In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, January 30:

Vitamin String Quartet - The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, January 31:

Magic in Motion - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Beethoven & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dude Dad On Thin Ice Comedy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, February 1:

Melanin Market & R.A.M Black History Collaboration Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Adam Hawley - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2025 Douglas Anderson Extravaganza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Beethoven & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

MVP Praise Party 2025 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, February 2:

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

A1A – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds







