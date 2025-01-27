SPOTLIGHT: DONNA Marathon weekend returns this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — DONNA Marathon Weekend returns January 31-February 2 with the theme Destination: Fearless. In 2008, Donna Deegan created 26.2 with DONNA, The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, dedicated to breast cancer research and care, now a signature event of The DONNA Foundation.
Colors of the Wild continues - Visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and discover a mesmerizing fusion of lanterns, wildlife and wild places with over 1,000 artisan-made silk lanterns depicting plants and animals throughout the park.
Monday, January 27:
Step Afrika! - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, January 28:
Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Wednesday, January 29:
Dirty Dancing In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Thursday, January 30:
Vitamin String Quartet - The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, January 31:
Magic in Motion - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Beethoven & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Dude Dad On Thin Ice Comedy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, February 1:
Melanin Market & R.A.M Black History Collaboration Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Adam Hawley - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
2025 Douglas Anderson Extravaganza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Beethoven & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
MVP Praise Party 2025 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, February 2:
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
A1A – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds