SPOTLIGHT: ExZOOberation fundraiser at Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fl — The first week in April features several family-friendly events, concerts and art exhibitions.
The big gathering will be the 32nd annual Springing the Blues in Jacksonville Beach, featuring lots of music at the Seawalk Pavilion.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating 110 years as a beloved community institution, and on Friday will pay homage to the city during ExZOOberation this year. This adults-only event features local cuisine, unique entertainment, exclusive auctions, open bars—and of course, one-of-a-kind animal experiences.
The FSCJ Artist Series presents SIX - from Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
Tuesday, April 2:
The Jungle Book - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Wednesday, April 3:
The Jungle Book at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind - 10:10 am and 11:50 am - St. Augustine
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville
REO Speedwagon with special guest Cheap Trick - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Ashley McBryde with Opening Act Meg McRee - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Mac McAnally - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, April 4:
38th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction - 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
World Ballet Series: Swan Lake 2024 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Makers Market at Legacy Ale Works - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Legacy Ale Works
Jax River Jams featuring Rodney Atkins, Levon, Jackie Stranger, and Rambler Kane - 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay - 288 E. Bay Street
Dinosaur World Live - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Chapel Concert: Chris O’Leary - 7:00 pm - Beaches Museum
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Friday, April 5:
ExZOOberation - Down in Zooval 2024 - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Springing the Blues - starts at 5:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Owl City with special guest Augustana - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
DaBaby + Yo Gotti and Friends : Against Tha Odds - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, April 6:
2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Springing the Blues - starts at 12:15 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Turnpike Troubadours with Special Guests Elle King & Colby Acuff - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Orchestra Noir Y2K Meets 90′s Vibe - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Bay Area Panthers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 7:
Springing the Blues - starts at 12:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater
Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo - 1:00 - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Maoli with special guest Lindsay James - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The Classic Rock Show: World Tour 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre