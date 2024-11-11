SPOTLIGHT: Justin Timberlake kicks off busy week of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair continues this week through Sunday, November 17. There are numerous daily specials that are not sold online, they’re only sold at the gate on the day of the special. Daily concerts are included with admission.

Monday, November 11:

City of Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade (presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A.) - starts at 11:01 am at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, November 12:

Justin Timberlake - The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Blues Traveler With Special Guest | Cody Dickinson - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, November 14:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Stryper 40th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 15:

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 1 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

The Avett Brothers - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, November 16:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Markets for Makers Jax Holiday Market - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Atlantic Beach Music Festival - 5:00 pm - Johansen Park

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 1 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Messiah Ballet - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Whitney Cummings Big Baby Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Marriott Jacksonville Downtown Hotel

Sunday, November 17:

Markets for Makers Jax Holiday Market - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

RiverWalk Rev Fest - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Hanania Automotive Group Building at 1200 Riverplace Blvd

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring) - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater