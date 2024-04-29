SPOTLIGHT: Luke Combs stadium tour this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Luke Combs Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour comes to NE Florida this weekend. Combs and a cast of musicians will perform Friday and Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.
The Jumbo Shrimp return home for a series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting Tuesday.
Tuesday, April 30:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Wednesday, May 1:
Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Sawyer Brown - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Thursday, May 2:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym
Friday, May 3:
Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium
Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of the Arts - May 3 - May 19 - Lewis Auditorium
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes - 7:00 pm - Live from the Backyard Stage presented by Intuition Ale Works
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym
First Friday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown St. Augustine
Cat Kid Comic Club - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
The Main Event: Improv Comedy for Everyone! - 7:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Rd.
Saturday, May 4:
Watch the Kentucky Derby at Top Dawg Tavern! - 13820 Old St. Augustine Road
Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium
St. Augustine Craft Brewer’s Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park11 Magnolia Ave.
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Combat Night Pro Duval - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Candlelight: A Tribute to Arctic Monkeys - 8:30 pm - Jacksonville Public Library
Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Kenny G - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, May 5:
We Them One’s Comedy - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Coastal Georgia Buccaneers - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym
Jacksonville Symphony: Terence Blanchard: Absence Featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Duval De Mayo - 12:00 pm - 715 Riverside Ave
Sandra McCracken “Light In The Canyon” Tour - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre