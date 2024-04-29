SPOTLIGHT: Luke Combs stadium tour this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Luke Combs Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour comes to NE Florida this weekend. Combs and a cast of musicians will perform Friday and Saturday night at EverBank Stadium.

The Jumbo Shrimp return home for a series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 30:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, May 1:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Sawyer Brown - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, May 2:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

Friday, May 3:

Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of the Arts - May 3 - May 19 - Lewis Auditorium

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes - 7:00 pm - Live from the Backyard Stage presented by Intuition Ale Works

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Raleigh Firebirds - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

First Friday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown St. Augustine

Cat Kid Comic Club - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for Everyone! - 7:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Rd.

Saturday, May 4:

Watch the Kentucky Derby at Top Dawg Tavern! - 13820 Old St. Augustine Road

Luke Combs - starts at 5:45 pm - EverBank Stadium

St. Augustine Craft Brewer’s Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park11 Magnolia Ave.

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 1:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Combat Night Pro Duval - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Candlelight: A Tribute to Arctic Monkeys - 8:30 pm - Jacksonville Public Library

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Kenny G - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 5:

We Them One’s Comedy - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Coastal Georgia Buccaneers - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville University Swisher Gym

Jacksonville Symphony: Terence Blanchard: Absence Featuring the E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Duval De Mayo - 12:00 pm - 715 Riverside Ave

Sandra McCracken “Light In The Canyon” Tour - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre