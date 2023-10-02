Spread the word: Peanut Butter Challenge to kick off in Duval and across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All of our local counties, prepare to donate those jars of peanut butter because the entire state of Florida will be competing for county bragging rights.

The UF/IFAS Extension’s 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge has begun. It will run through the entire month of October.

The UF/IFAS said that the friendly competition among counties asks community members to bring a jar of peanut butter to their local Extension office or FAMU Cooperative Extension by Oct. 31, after which the totals will be counted and bragging rights awarded to the counties that collect the most.

The purpose of the challenge is to donate the jars of peanut butter to local food pantries, backpack programs, and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

“The peanut butter challenge is a great way to donate for a cause and fight hunger. Many citizens in our local area are struggling with providing for their families. This act of kindness can help support those families in need. We are excited to be able to be that support and help for families in our community,” Stephen Jennewein, UF/IFAS Extension Duval County agriculture and natural resources agent and Peanut Butter Challenge coordinator, said.

For those in Duval, the UF/IFAS Extension Duval County office is located at 1010 N. McDuff Ave. They will be collecting donations of unopened, unexpired peanut better jars of any size.

Other community partners in the area include:

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St., Public Works, 10th Floor

City Hall, 117 W. Duval St., Employee Services, Mezzanine Floor

Main Library, 303 N. Laura St.

The Peanut Butter Challenge began in the Panhandle counties in 2012. Its popularity spread statewide as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in food insecurity became mainstream.

UF/IFAS also said that beyond promoting the nutritional value of peanut butter, it wants to raise awareness of the importance of peanut production. Goober growers contributed $114 million to the state economy in 2020.

Remember, that this is a call to all local counties throughout the state. You can look up each UF/IFAS Extension office to donate at by clicking here. To get more general information on the challenge, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.

