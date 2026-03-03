‘Spring Them Home’: Jacksonville Humane Society doing low-cost adoptions for Daylight Saving weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is marking Daylight Saving Time with a special “Spring Them Home” adoption event, offering $38 adoption fees this weekend.

The event runs March 7 and 8 at the JHS Adoption & Education Center on Beach Boulevard, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Pets up for adoption will go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccines.

“Spring is all about fresh starts, and we’re excited to help pets and families start new chapters together,” Lawrence Nicolas, CEO of JHS, said.

For full details, visit jaxhumane.org.

