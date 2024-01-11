Springfield brewery & dining staple announces its closing its doors for good

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hyperion Brewing Company has been a staple in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood for around 6.5 years. Now, the beloved restaurant and brewery is closing its doors for good come March 31.

The company announced the move in a Facebook post Wednesday night, saying they won’t go off without a bang, with a goodbye celebration to be announced on a future date.

Nonetheless, Miracle Hobbs works just a couple doors down at the Meta Earth gem shop and told Action News Jax Wednesday she remembers Hyperion in its early days, and the lines down the block it’d draw.

Read: JSO: Makes arrest after murder investigation in the southside area

“It had a really big impact. Everybody was up and down here, especially before the regentrification process. So everybody was in here,” Hobbs said. “They had a lot of business. Like if you came up here, you could see lines like down the street.”

Hobbs also said, unfortunately, Hyperion’s closing seems to be following a wider trend among Springfield businesses, though it isn’t all doom and gloom.

Read: Normandy Village Elementary students were transported to Ed White High School due to bomb threat

“They closed the CVS. They’re trying to open up a new coffee shop and they close, like a lot of the business. Everybody’s down on Eighth and Maine. And so people being pushed out of Eight and Main, main businesses are going downhill,” said Hobbs. “I feel like Bakehouse, Meta Earth, and Crispys, Ready Arts are keeping eighth alive. Like a lot of people come down here, especially tourists for like football and stuff like they’re here for the shops.”

Action News Jax spoke with the owners of Hyperion Brewing Company on the phone Wednesday morning, who said they aren’t comfortable interviewing at this time, as the bittersweet closing is still all too fresh. They said they’ll be stepping away and shutting down shop however to spend some time with family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Cold case closure: Woman’s murder solved nearly 40 years later, Jacksonville police say

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.