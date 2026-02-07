St. Augustine Amphitheater named Billboard’s ‘Top East Coast Amphitheater’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has been named Billboard magazine’s “Top East Coast Amphitheater,” marking the venue’s first time receiving the recognition as part of the publication’s annual Top Music Venues list.

Billboard selected venues based on quantitative Boxscore data, along with qualitative factors such as venue reputation and notable past and upcoming performances.

The list highlights 28 venues that the publication says help define today’s live music experience.

In its announcement, Billboard writer Dave Brooks described the amphitheater as, “Built into a former coquina quarry and covered by a tensile canopy, The Amp combines coastal air, crisp acoustics and clear sightlines from every seat. The result is a concert setting that feels both relaxed and electric — Florida charm with global reach.”

The recognition comes as the venue prepares for its 2026 concert season, which is scheduled to open February 28 with a sold-out performance by STYX with special guest Cheap Trick.

The upcoming season also includes scheduled performances by Rod Stewart, Santana, James Taylor, Billy Strings, Alabama Shakes, Vince Gill and Tedeschi Trucks Band, with additional shows expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More information about events at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre is available at the venue’s website.

