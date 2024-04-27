St. Augustine Amphitheatre hosts Experience Hendrix Tour October 19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get ready to experience the magic of the Experience Hendrix Tour at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 19.

Featuring an all-star lineup including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, and more, this event promises to transport audiences back to the era of Jimi Hendrix’s legendary performances.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the venue’s Box Office.

The Experience Hendrix Tour pays homage to Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Electric Church’ era, where each performance was a unique interaction between artists and the audience. This tour fully embraces that spirit, offering multiple opportunities for performers and audiences to witness one-of-a-kind collaborations among the participating artists.

Throughout the evening, attendees will be treated to renditions of Hendrix’s signature songs, including classics like “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

Don’t miss this unforgettable musical journey at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre:

Show: Experience Hendrix

Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 8:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

Ticket Price: $44.00 - $139.00

On Sale: Friday, April 26 at 10am

For more event details and to purchase tickets, visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre website.

