St. Augustine Beach police looking for man whose dog bit another person

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — St. Augustine Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person whose dog bit someone recently.

Police released the photo of a man they said was walking a dog off leash Saturday in the area of Ocean Hammock Beach Park and the Sea Colony neighborhood when the dog bit another person.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about the identity of the dog’s owner/handler to please contact our department,” a police social media post states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call904-471-3600, or email contact@sabpd.org.

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