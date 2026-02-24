St. Augustine brings back Citizens’ Academy for 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is reopening applications for its popular Citizens’ Academy, city officials announced Monday night.

The program, launched last year, gives residents and local business owners a behind-the-scenes look at how city government works.

Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin said the academy was well-received last year, with more applicants than spots available.

“We see this as an opportunity for one-on-one engagement where participants gain a better understanding of how the City operates on a daily basis,” Franklin said.

This year, the curriculum will include a day focused on conservation and environmental programs.

Sessions also cover city services, safety, utilities, planning, and end with a graduation at the City Commission.

Applicants must live, own property, or run a business in the city, be over 18, and commit to all sessions.

Applications are open through March 6 and can be emailed to “cosa@citystaug.com”.

It can also be mailed to PO Box 210, St. Augustine, FL 32084, or dropped off at City Hall.

More information and the application form are available on the Citizens’ Academy webpage.

