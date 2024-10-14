St. Augustine celebrates historic lighthouse after 150 years

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is celebrating its 150 year anniversary being open to the public.

The lighthouse, which was first lit on October 15, 1874, will host a week-long celebration starting on Monday, October 14, lasting through Friday, October 18. A ‘special birthday’ celebration will take place on Tuesday, October 15.

credit: St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum DCIM\103MEDIA\DJI_0176.JPG

“This is truly a momentous anniversary to celebrate,” said Amy Klassen, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. “Not only does it give us an ideal opportunity to reflect on the Lighthouse’s impressive past, it also provides us with a starting point for creating an even more vibrant future for this iconic structure.”

Klassen shared that new exhibits, such as one reflecting on the lighthouses’ service to the community of St. Augustine, will be open to the public during this anniversary celebration.

“Although the Lighthouse’s primary role has been as an aid to navigation, it has provided so much more as a source of pride for the people of St. Augustine and as an inspiration for visitors,” said Jason Titcomb, the Lighthouse and Museum’s Director of Curatorial Affairs.

More details on the ongoing celebration will be announced as plans unfold.

