St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival is coming to Jacksonville

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is being held at Francis Field.

The festival will be held from Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday, March 10 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be U.S. Celtic bands, Highland Games, workshops, lectures, Celtic food, and artisan crafts, and a St. Patrick’s Day parade will be featured, plus a special whiskey-tasting event on Friday, March 8 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

VIP tickets for the festival on March 9 and 10 may be purchased online at https://www.celticstaugustine.com/tickets or at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, 23 Orange Street in St. Augustine. General Admission one-day tickets are also available for purchase on the website, at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, and at the event gates for cash only on the days of the festival. The Whiskey Tasting includes seven Irish and Scotch whiskies and live acoustic music performed by the Steel City Rovers. Whiskey Tasting limited-seating tickets are available online only.

Tickets and VIP passes include a variety of entertainment options for both days. Vendors will offer Celtic cuisine along with a variety of food and beverage, as well as handmade and imported Celtic crafts. For more information about tickets, the Festival, and St. Patrick Parade, visit the website at https://www.celticstaugustine.com.

For more information about all activities supported by the Romanza-sponsored event, visit http://www.romanzastaugustine.org or email RomanzaStAugustine@gmail.com.

