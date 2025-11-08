St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival returns March 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will return to America’s Oldest Celtic City on March 14-15, 2026, at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine.

Named a top-five cultural festival in the United States, the event celebrates Celtic music, athletics, and cultural activities, drawing visitors from across the nation.

“Our first Celtic festival was in 2011. That makes this our 15th year!” said Albert Syeles, Co-Founder and President of Romanza-St. Augustine, Inc. “It’s a testament to our loyal attendees, our many volunteers, the local community and businesses, our authentic Highland Games, Celtic vendors, and a stellar selection of some of the best Celtic musicians in the world.”

The festival features top international and U.S. Celtic bands, including Albannach, Mudmen, and Steel City Rovers. Attendees can enjoy the Highland Games, workshops, lectures, heritage food, and activities for children.

The event kicks off with the world’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 14th, a tradition in St. Augustine since 1601.

Early bird discounted tickets are available during the Black Friday Sale starting November 27, with special savings through December 1st. General Admission tickets are $20, while VIP All-Weekend tickets are $85, offering exclusive perks.

Whiskey Tasting tickets, sold separately, are available for $65 and include seven Irish whiskeys and Scotch tastings.

The festival is sponsored by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns County Cultural Council, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.

