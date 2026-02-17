St. Augustine City Commission to hold special meeting on proposed property tax changes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine City Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the possible impacts of proposed property tax changes that are being considered by the Florida Legislature. The meeting will take place at the Alcazar Room in City Hall on Monday, February 23, at 3:30 p.m.

The city says the meeting is for "the commission to review how the proposed legislative changes could affect municipal revenues, city services, budgeting, and local taxpayers. Commissioners will receive an overview from city staff outlining fiscal projections and potential scenarios based on various legislative outcomes."

“This discussion is an important opportunity for the Commission and the public to better understand how proposed state legislation could impact services we provide residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline. “We encourage residents to attend in person or watch online if they can’t get to City Hall.”

The meeting is open to the public and will be available to watch online.

