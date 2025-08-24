St. Augustine Humane Society joins Columbia Restaurant fundraiser

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society will benefit from Columbia Restaurant’s 28th Annual Community Harvest this September.

The fundraiser donates 5% of diners’ checks to local charities chosen by guests.

By picking the Humane Society, diners help fund services like low-cost vet care, spay and neuter surgeries, and the pet food pantry.

Since starting in 1998, the Community Harvest program has raised more than $4.4 million for Florida nonprofits.

The Columbia Restaurant in St. Augustine is located at 98 St. George Street.

