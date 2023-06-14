St. Augustine Humane Society launches pet calendar photo contest

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society launched its 13th annual Pin Up Paws calendar photo contest. The 2024 Pin Up Paws “Best Buds” calendar will feature winning pets in a flower garden setting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fundraiser supports the non-profit’s mission of providing veterinary care and resources to disadvantaged pet owners. Last year, more than $33,000 was raised by calendar votes and donations to the campaign.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You can enter the contest by submitting a photo of your beloved pet, and start campaigning for votes. Each vote is valued at $1. At the end of the contest, the pet with the most votes will be the 2024 Pin Up Paws cover pet.

All first and second-place winners will receive professional photography sessions, along with gift certificates from Columbia Restaurant.

The 12 pets with the next highest number of votes will be runners-up and will have the image they submitted to the contest in a one-and-a-half-inch space in the calendar.

The top 80 pet contestants will have their submitted photos included in a calendar collage.

Read: Jacksonville dog on the verge of death makes incredible comeback, needs a forever home

Currently, the top three contestants are Max, Sonny and Herman Munster. However, there is still time to enter for a winning position. Voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. when winners will be announced.

The completed calendar will be revealed at the Pin Up Paws Party on Friday, Nov. 3 at Embassy Suites by Hilton, St Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort.

The calendars will be available for $12 each starting in November with purchases available online, by phone or at the Humane Society. The Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Rd. in St. Augustine. All proceeds from submissions, votes, sponsorships, calendar sales, and party proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the St. Augustine Humane Society.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information, call (904) 829-2737 ext. 111 or email admin1@staughumane.org. Visit the contest website at www.PinUpPaws.com.