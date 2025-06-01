St. Augustine Humane Society launches 2026 pet contest, transforming pets into works of art

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society launches the 2026 Pin Up Paws calendar contest, The Gilded Paw, transforming beloved pets into classic works of art.

A half-Siberian Husky rescue pup, Bix, was the first pet to sign up this year and the third time she has participated in the Humane Society’s contest with owner, Linda Atteberry.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The Pin Up Paws calendar is our largest fundraiser every year, and it’s already the talk of the dog park,” said Jordan Schipper, Director of Development.

“The calendar is more than just a fun way to show off your pet, it’s a lifeline for animals in need. Every vote cast helps us provide affordable vet care, food, and resources to families who might otherwise have to surrender their beloved pets.”

Another pet, Hoagie, a senior pup from Swamp Haven Rescue, will also be joining the contest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Since coming into foster care, Hoagie has been aging in reverse, making doggy friends everywhere he goes and charming humans with his easygoing personality.

“One of his favorite ways to unwind? Watching golf from the porch with his foster family. His contest entry not only helps raise funds for pets in need, but it will also help this lovable boy find the permanent family he deserves,” said St. Augustine Humane Society.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For entry, owners should submit a picture of their pet according to the contest guidelines.

The deadline for pets to enter is July 10, 2025, and voting concludes on July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The winning contestant will get a professional photo shoot with world-renowned photographer Addison Fitzgerald and an artistic transformation by graphic designer Maribel Angel.

To enter the contest, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.