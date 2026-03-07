St. Augustine launches free park and ride shuttle service for Spring festival season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will launch its free weekend park and ride shuttle service beginning March 14 to accommodate the upcoming Spring festival season. The service will operate every Saturday through April 4.

The shuttle program is designed to assist visitors traveling to several major downtown events, including the Celtic Festival and the Lions Seafood Festival. The service will transport passengers from a designated lot on West King Street to the Visitor Information Center near Francis Field.

The shuttle service is based at the Broudy’s Lot, located at 198 West King St.

The drop-off and pick-up point is the Visitor Information Center at 10 S. Castillo Dr.

The schedule is as follows:

Celtic Festival/Parade | March 14: 8:00am to 10:00pm

| March 14: 8:00am to 10:00pm Lions Seafood Festival | March 21: 11:00am to 9:00pm

| March 21: 11:00am to 9:00pm Old Town Art Show | March 28: 11:00am to 9:00pm

| March 28: 11:00am to 9:00pm Easter Parade | April 4: 8:00am to 9:00pm

Mobility Coordinator Todd Clark is the primary contact for questions regarding the parking and shuttle operations. Clark can be reached at 904-315-9472 or via email at Mobility@citystaug.com.

