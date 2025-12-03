St. Augustine Marina to begin major repairs on December 8

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Repairs at St. Augustine Municipal Marina will start Monday, December 8, and are expected to continue through March 2026.

The docks were badly damaged during Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

City officials say crews will be replacing dock pilings, installing stronger beams, and adding new steel supports.

While repairs are underway, there will be fewer spots for visiting boats.

The marina will still offer fueling, pump-out, water, and overnight dockage, but space will be limited.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.