St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kine receives 2024 Home Rules Hero award

Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year by the Florida League of Cities (FLC) with the Home Rule Hero Award for her diligent efforts and unwavering advocacy during the state’s 2024 Legislative Session.

Sikes-Kline has been elected to the City Commission since 2008, twice being selected by her peers to serve as vice-mayor and was elected mayor in 2022.

"The dedication and effort of these local officials who tirelessly advocated for local decision-making was a difference-maker this legislative session," said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. "On behalf of the League and its legislative team, we're proud to recognize each of them and thank them for their service."

theank them for their service.”

“It truly is my privilege and honor to be the voice for our residents and businesses in Tallahassee during the legislative session,” Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline commented. “We continue to have serious legislative concerns that must be addressed to protect our ability to govern locally, and I will continue to ensure that our collective community voice is heard.”

Home Rule is the ability of a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference.

Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and non-elected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to legislature members and help give a local perspective on an issue.

