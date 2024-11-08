St. Augustine offering free shuttle rides during Nights of Lights season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Free Park and Ride shuttle will be in service for the Nights of Lights season this year.

Shuttle services will begin on Nov. 23 for Light-Up Night!, the first night of the season.

Shuttle services will continue Thanksgiving Weekend, Saturdays in December, the five days following Christmas, and Jan, 4. With the Christmas Parade starting on Dec. 7, at 9 a.m, shuttle operations will begin that day at 8 a.m.

The main shuttle will operate on Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. from the following locations:

St. Johns County Health Department (all November dates and only Saturdays in December), 200 San Sebastian View

Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King), 198 W. King St.

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up in the north drive through lane trolley entrance at the Visitor Information Center.

On Light-Up Night!, shuttles will be expanded to include roundtrip service along Anastasia Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Passengers will be picked up at the following locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up near the east end of the Bridge of Lions, at the corner of Gerado Street and Flagler Boulevard in North Davis Shores.

On Jan. 4, shuttles will only operate from Broudy’s Lot.

For more information, click here.

