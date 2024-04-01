St. Augustine Police Department asks for public input through an online survey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — To enhance community engagement and strengthen ties between law enforcement and residents, the St. Augustine Police Department (SAPD) has launched an online survey seeking public input.

The survey, accessible through a dedicated link on SurveyMonkey, aims to gather opinions and experiences from members of the local community regarding various aspects of the law enforcement agency.

Comprising seven key components, the survey delves into areas such as:

1. Community Involvement

2. Safety

3. Procedural Justice

4. Performance

5. Public Information

6. Contact and Satisfaction

7. Demographics

SAPD emphasizes that responses are completely confidential, with the survey estimated to take approximately five minutes to complete.

“This survey has been designed to provide us with a current understanding of the perceptions of our residents, and to see how closely aligned our mission, vision and values are with the community’s expectations,” stated Assistant Chief Anthony Cuthbert. “We firmly believe that successful communities listen to each other and center needs in a flexible way, and this survey is an essential step in our commitment to fostering a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the citizens we share.”

The SAPD underscores the importance of community participation, highlighting that the feedback received will aid in improving services, processes, and the overall reputation of the department. The survey, which opened recently, will remain available until Friday, May 3.

Residents are encouraged to voice their opinions and contribute to shaping the future of law enforcement in St. Augustine by participating in the survey HERE.

For further information, individuals may contact St. Augustine Police Department Public Information Officer Dee Brown at 904.669.1882 or via email at dbrown@staugpd.com.

