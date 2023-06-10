St. Augustine Premium Outlets plans a National Outlet Shopping Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Augustine Premium Outlets is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day where hundreds of deals on name-brand items will be offered.

There will also be limited-time giveaways and unique center-wide experiences “celebrating the deal.”

The St. Augustine Premium Outlet’s biggest outlet savings event of the year is meant to comes at an opportune time to help buyers stretch their dollar.

Last year’s inaugural National Outlet Shopping Day attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country and this year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger.

More than 55 St. Augustine Premium Outlets retailers will be offering up to 65 percent savings this weekend, Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 11.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers can enjoy facepainting and balloon twisters, an Instagram-worthy selfie station, a live DJ and fan-favorite food trucks, including Roaming Ronan, Steak Almighty Jax, Sunny Mumbai Delight, Kona Ice and more.

For updates on participating retailers and National Outlet Shopping Day deals, visit the St. Augustine Premium Outlets website.

The Outlets conducted a survey and found that shoppers ranked finding a good deal second only to getting a good night’s sleep on the relative satisfaction scale.

Nearly one-third (31%) ranked finding a good deal as the most satisfying experience, compared to getting a good night’s sleep (44%), taking a good shower (11%), drinking a good cup of coffee (8%) and reading a good book (6%).

Seventy-two percent of respondents said limited-time offers are more likely to bring them into stores to shop in-person.

Ninety-four percent indicated they like a purchase more if they get it on sale.

