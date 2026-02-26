St. Augustine votes not to renew Country Carriages’ lease after years of violations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After more than two decades of offering horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown St. Augustine, one company is facing an uncertain future.

City leaders voted unanimously Monday night not to renew Country Carriages’ lease when it expires in September. The decision follows years of documented violations and ongoing debate over horse care and safety practices.

During the meeting, commissioners made their decision clear as they cast their votes aloud.

Country Carriages’ lease with the city is set to expire on September 30. The vote comes after years of concerns over animal welfare and documented safety violations. Critics have long questioned whether the horses were being properly cared for and whether evacuation plans were adequate during storms.

During public comment, residents urged city leaders to prioritize the welfare of the animals.

One local resident addressed commissioners directly, asking, “Then explain how two horses died 10 to 12 days apart.”

Another resident, Tom Reynolds, pleaded with city leaders, saying,

“Thank you, please do something on the horses because you know it’s a bad thing.”

The controversy intensified last month when the business went on quarantine after a horse contracted strangles, a contagious respiratory infection.

Jennifer Cushion, owner of Country Carriages, confirmed that two horses died during that period, including one from pneumonia. Explaining one of the deaths, Cushion said, “Immune system was compromise and that’s why we lost you.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

City staff acknowledged that the horses were generally healthy and properly fed. Cushion said she invests heavily in veterinary care for the animals.

“I spend $60,000 to $80,000 a year on vets. The second a horse becomes sick or shows signs of anything being wrong, the vet is there,” Cushion said.

However, city staff pointed to a history of violations, including the failure to evacuate animals during Hurricane Milton in 2024.

Aaron Jockers, owner of Legacy Carriage and a spokesman representing St. Augustine’s horse carriage owners, said the commission’s vote will affect the broader carriage industry.

“But in general, it does force us as an industry to raise the level of care and regulation and just responsibility for these animals. And I have no problem with that. I welcome that and I feel that if anything makes this better, then I’m all for it,” said Jockers.

With the five-year lease set to expire at the end of September, commissioners voted not to renew it.

The city’s director of general services added that “the business had more documented issues than any other leaseholder.”

City officials say Country Carriages must vacate the property when its lease ends on September 30.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.