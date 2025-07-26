St. Augustine will stop accepting ParkNow cards this fall

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, September 30, at 9 p.m., the City of St. Augustine will no longer accept ParkNow Cards as payment for parking.

This change affects all city-managed pay stations, parking lots, and the Downtown Historic Parking Facility.

The city is removing the cards due to outdated card reader technology. But residents of St. Johns County can still get the local parking discount by registering their license plate online.

Once a license plate is registered, there’s no need to use a card. At kiosks, residents will type in their plate number to receive the discount, and the parking garage will automatically recognize the plate and apply the reduced rate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We want people to use their ParkNow Cards while they’re still good,” Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin said. “After October 1, they won’t work.”

Anyone with money left on a ParkNow Card can get a full refund by turning the card in at the Parking Division office at 50 Bridge Street.

Refunds will be available through Friday, December 29, 2028.

To register your license plate for the discount, visit ParkStAug.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.