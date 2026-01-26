St. Augustine’s Silverleaf community to receive new fire station and sheriff’s office

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 22 and the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Tuesday morning, marking the start of a $14.65 million investment in public safety.

The new facility, located at 7885 St. Johns Parkway in St. Augustine, will encompass 19,965 square feet and is designed to support emergency response operations in the Silverleaf area and surrounding communities.

This initiative aims to enhance law enforcement and rescue capabilities in the region.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fire Station 22 will feature state-of-the-art rescue equipment catering to the needs of local emergency services.

Its strategic location is intended to improve response times for emergencies in growing neighborhoods nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, included within the facility, will provide necessary resources for law enforcement operations, which are expected to increase as the population in St. Johns County continues to grow.

As the groundbreaking event approaches, county officials anticipate the new facility will significantly improve public safety infrastructure in St. Johns County in the coming years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.