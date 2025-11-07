St. Johns County announces Crescent Beach evening closures to protect sea turtles

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, November 12, Crescent Beach will close to vehicular traffic each evening at 5:30 p.m. to protect a remaining sea turtle nest.

Crescent Beach vehicular access will operate as an exit-only ramp after 5:30 p.m. and will reopen each morning at 8 a.m.During the day, the Crescent Beach ramp will function as an enter-and-exit ramp until the final sea turtle nest hatches.

The Fort Matanzas ramp closure will also restrict pedestrian access during the construction period. A turnaround will be available at Spyglass for those affected by the Fort Matanzas ramp closure

The Fort Matanzas ramp and parking lot will close for construction beginning Monday, November 17, through May 2026.

