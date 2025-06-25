St. Johns County approves $25 million for State Road 16 upgrades

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has approved more than $25 million in improvements to State Road 16, including road widening and new traffic signals.

One project will widen SR 16 to four lanes between International Golf Parkway and County Road 2209.

The other will install new signals at Stratton Boulevard and Industry Center Road, along with new median openings and pedestrian crosswalks.

This includes the installation of four two-phase traffic signals and signal-protected crosswalks for pedestrians.

Both projects are partially funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

These SR 16 projects are part of 42 transportation projects in the County’s capital improvement program, budgeted at over $205 million.

The approved projects aim to reduce traffic delays and enhance safety for all users of State Road 16, marking a significant investment in the county’s infrastructure.

