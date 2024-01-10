St. Johns County asking community for support in proposed Florida museum of Black History

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is contacting the community for a call to action to help encourage the State to locate the proposed Florida Black History Museum in St. Augustine.

Back in December 2023, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced releasing a public survey for local input for the legislatively created Florida Museum of Black History Task Force, which was created by legislation signed into law by Gov. DeSantis on May 11, 2023.

The public survey is accessible online until February 29th. Responses from the public will be included in the Task Force’s report to the Florida Legislature by July 1st.

This survey is reportedly vital as it is an opportunity for the public to participate in the process of planning for the future museum.

St. Johns County listed the Florida Museum of Black History as a priority in its 2024 Legislative Action Plan. One proposed site is the former Florida Memorial University located in St. Augustine.

“This is an enormous opportunity for our community to voice its opinion and share its desire for this historic museum,” St. Johns County District 2 Commissioner and Chair Sarah Arnold said. “I encourage everyone in St. Johns County to take the time to complete and share the short survey and join in the effort to create recommendations that the Department of State will submit to the Florida Legislature. Having the Florida Museum of Black History in our community would be a tremendous honor, and there is no better location for it. This is the Historic Coast – no one can tell these impactful stories the way we can. St. Johns County’s unwavering support of community pillars like Fort Mose State Park and the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, along with our powerful Civil Rights history, emphasizes how compatible the Florida Museum of Black History would be here.”

St. Johns County is reportedly working on the Florida Museum of Black History project in collaboration with Florida Memorial University, the West Augustine Community Redevelopment Area, the Accord Civil Rights Museum, The Friends of Fort Mose State Park, Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, the City of St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau, and the St. Johns Cultural Council.

The Florida Museum of Black History Task Force is reportedly a nine-member body appointed by Gov. DeSantis and the Speaker of the House, and Senate President.

The purpose is to develop plans for the location, design, construction, acquisition, exhibits, research, and educational materials for use in Florida schools.

For more information about the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force, and included member bios and links to recordings of past meetings, you can visit their website HERE.

The next meeting of the Task Force will be held via webinar on Jan. 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

