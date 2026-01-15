St. Johns County celebrates the renovation of North Beach Park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Last Friday, St. Johns County celebrated the renovation of North Beach Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the completion of a $2.1 million project.

The renovation included a completely redesigned park, featuring a new restroom, changing area, a playground with a shade cover, expanded parking adding 20 new spaces, and an upgraded walking trail.

The project was influenced by community input, aligning with the needs and desires articulated during consultations with local groups.

District Five Commissioner and Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Ann Taylor attended the ceremony alongside various county officials and residents.

“The Board of County Commissioners is supportive of all the park projects, large and small, across our community,” Taylor stated. She emphasized, “One of the six priorities in our Strategic Plan is called ‘Community Well-Being,’ and it’s parks like this that really do support the community.”

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Kane highlighted the project’s origin. “The project here at North Beach Park was initiated with staff vision to add beach parking and make for a better user experience,” he said.

Kane mentioned that community meetings shaped the park’s development, ensuring it matched local needs.

To accommodate a tradition of locking padlocks on the pedestrian bridge over State Road A1A, a heart-shaped fence panel was added.

The panel allows residents to leave padlocks symbolizing their relationships while minimizing safety hazards associated with locks falling onto vehicles below.

A sign by the new heart wall reads: “Keep the bridge light, keep love tight – our heart is waiting. Lock it right!”

Commissioner Taylor expressed gratitude for the project’s outcome, stating, “It’s beyond what I even hoped it would be—I’m so grateful to our Parks and Rec team.”

With the completion of these renovations, North Beach Park is now better equipped to serve the community, enhancing recreational opportunities and supporting local traditions.

