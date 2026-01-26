St. Johns County Clerk’s Office launches public service internship program with Flagler College

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office announced today the “Saints in Public Service” internship program in partnership with Flagler College. The semester-long program offers hands-on experience for college students interested in public service and local government, running from January through April.

This initiative aims to connect classroom learning with real-world local government experience. Clerk and Comptroller Brandon J. Patty emphasized the program’s purpose, saying, “Saints in Public Service connects classroom learning with real-world local government experience.” It will place three students from Flagler College into the Criminal, Civil, and Public Affairs divisions of the Clerk’s Office.

In the program, interns will be assigned to specific divisions where they will work on meaningful projects, gaining project-based experience and exposure to court operations and local government services.

Beth Sweeny, the Director of External and Government Relations at Flagler College and Mayor of the City of St. Augustine Beach, stated, “We are proud to partner with the Clerk’s Office to create pathways for students to serve their community while gaining professional experience.” Her comments highlight the importance of the collaboration between the college and the Clerk’s Office.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive recognition for their contributions, which includes opportunities for portfolio-building and documentation of their professional experience.

