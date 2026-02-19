St. Johns County to close technical high school, shift students in $3 million consolidation plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes are coming to a local technical high school in St. Johns County. St. Johns Technical High School will close at the end of the school year as part of a $3 million consolidation district leaders say will benefit students and save money.

In a letter sent home to families this week, the St. Johns County School District announced St. Johns Technical High School will merge into St. Augustine High School this fall.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the decision comes down to cost and efficiency.

“We’re trying to save money and be good stewards of our dollars. When you look at the per student cost across the district with each of our different schools, most of our schools were at about $8,000 or $9,000 per student as far as cost is concerned.”

“St. John’s Technical High is a standalone school. It holds about 100 and 150. St. Augustine High School is right next to it. It’s a normal regular high school that holds 2,000 students.”

District leaders say students will transition into the Early Career Program, a partnership with First Coast Technical College, allowing them to earn industry certifications and technical training while completing their high school diploma.

“It gives them an opportunity to go into the Early Career Program at St. Augustine High School and work with First Coast Technical College as far as a possible area that they might want to be in — if it’s welding, automotive, any of those.”

According to the district, ninth- and 10th-grade students may complete advanced technical training at First Coast Technical College. Incoming 11th- and 12th-grade students will focus on graduation requirements. All current St. Johns Technical High students will be accepted into the St. Augustine High Early Career Program, and students may return to their home-zoned school if they choose.

Asplen said current staff members from St. Johns Technical HS will have opportunities to move to other schools in the district, and the existing technical high school building will continue to be used for classroom space

