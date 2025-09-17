St. Johns County Commissioner looks to create special Nights of Lights committee

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Conversations have started to possibly create a special committee to oversee how county dollars are spent for the annual Nights of Lights event in St. Augustine.

Action News Jax first reported two weeks ago when the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved $850,000 through the Tourist Development Council to give to the city.

“This is all money that comes from our bed tax,” said Commissioner Ann Taylor. “And that money is collected from tourism and has to be spent on tourism.”

This money would go toward paying for more parking shuttles and portable restrooms.

But Commissioner Taylor wants to make sure there is accountability for how county dollars are being spent.

“I think the main thing is just, are the dollars being spent where legally they can be spent, and then what kind of things can we help,” said Taylor.

There is no indication on when exactly a special committee would be created, but Taylor is hopeful it will be before this year’s event kicks off.

“My hope is that we can get a group of people together that really want to work together and see the success of Nights of Lights this year,” said Taylor.

The city still needs additional money for the event.

Action News Jax was told that they will be discussing ways to find more funding during its city commission meeting scheduled for next Monday.

This year’s Nights of Lights kicks off on November 15th.

