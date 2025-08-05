St. John’s County commissioners unanimously adopted a new e-bike safety resolution

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For months, Action News Jax has reported on a series of serious e-bike crashes involving children in the county.

The resolution, presented by county attorney Richard Komando, encourages S.A.F.E.T.Y practices:

Stay visible: If operating on any public roadway, an electric bicycle, electric motorcycle, or other electric motorized devices should have a front white light, a rear red light, turn signals, and an audible horn capable of being heard within twenty feet of a vehicle under normal operating conditions.

Avoid accidents: Operators should yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and take such precautions as may be necessary to avoid accidents or collision causing injury to any person or property.

Far-right: If a bicycle lane is not available, operators should ride on the far-right side of the travel lane.

Exercise due care: Operators should use due care while operating on sidewalks and verbally announce they are approaching pedestrians as required by Florida law.

Ten mph or less: If operating on a pedestrian path, operators should limit their speed to 10 mph or less.

Your helmet: Operators of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other electric motorized devices should wear a helmet.

The sheriff’s office says that through their education campaign, they’ve made contact with 200 individuals, increased their interaction with riders, and distributed education materials.

In the new school year, the sheriff’s office and St. Johns County Schools will join forces to teach more e-bike safety classes in 17 district middle schools.

Commissioner Christian Whitehurst applauded the joint efforts with county leaders.

“I used to see kids all the time, no helmets... Flying around... And I can tell you just based on my observations, driving around, kids are wearing helmets now, and I have to believe that’s a result of the good work that you and your staff are doing.”

