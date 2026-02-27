St. Johns County declares water shortage, asks public to reduce watering amid extreme drought

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District implemented a Phase 1 Water Shortage declaration for St. Johns County on Thursday. The move calls for voluntary water conservation and increased public awareness as the region faces extreme drought conditions.

The declaration supports ongoing efforts to protect the county’s aquifer-based drinking water supply and maintain reliable utility service during the prolonged dry period.

It maintains the current once-per-week irrigation schedule while expanding public outreach on the importance of conservation.

Landscape irrigation represents the largest use of residential water in St. Johns County - reducing irrigation during cooler months helps conserve water without damaging established landscapes.

The St. Johns County Utilities Department is currently investing in water reclamation facilities. These plants treat wastewater to a high standard so it can be safely reused for irrigation purposes. Expanding the use of reclaimed water is a component of the county’s long-range water supply strategy to reduce demand on the potable system.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is considering a plan to extend the current once-per-week irrigation schedule through daylight saving time.

Residents can find additional information regarding watering schedules and conservation tips on the St. Johns County Utility Department website.

