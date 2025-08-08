St. Johns County deputies arrested man accused of child sex crimes with 13 year old

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Devin Platt, 18, was arrested by St. Johns County SWAT on Tuesday for allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex and other related charges.

Platt faces multiple charges, including Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex, Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Solicitation of a Minor, Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material, and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, according to sheriff’s office social media post.

The investigation began when the 13-year-old victim disclosed that Platt had provided her with alcohol and narcotics before sexually assaulting her, the post states.

Platt was apprehended by SWAT at a location where he believed he was meeting the victim.

