St. Johns County deputies investigating shooting in Silverleaf

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Silverleaf.

The incident happened near Crimson Leaf Drive and Johns Island Parkway, SJSO said.

The investigation is active at this time, deputies say.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest details on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5 and online as soon as they become available.

