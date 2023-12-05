St. Johns County deputies: ‘No outstanding suspects, vehicles, or witnesses’ in child’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday “there are no outstanding suspects, vehicles, or witnesses” in the death of a 6-year-old child.

Deputies first responded Monday night around 6:16 p.m. to North Volusia and West King streets “to an incident involving a 6-year-old child who was possibly struck by a vehicle,” SJSO said.

SJSO said people found the child in the road, but there were no witnesses to the incident. On Monday night, SJSO said the child’s death was a “hit-and-run incident.”

The child was taken to UF Health St. Johns, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the family of the child “has asked for privacy during this time,” and that this is still “an active investigation.”

