St. Johns County drug bust nets three arrests, 4 pounds meth, 5 pounds marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, gun

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are in custody following an undercover narcotics investigation in St. Johns County. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant at two location on Puryear Street on March 20.

During the search of 924 Puryear St. detectives located drug paraphernalia consistent with drug manufacturing and trafficking, 5lbs of Marijuana, 4+lbs of Methamphetamine, 1.25lbs of Cocaine, 7 ounces of MDMA, and one firearm, a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

A large supply of drug paraphernalia was located during a search of 932 Puryear St.

Arrested were, Megan Adams, 36, resisting arrest without violence, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Charles Wright, 45, outstanding warrant; Noel ‘Chris’ Tobler, 55, armed trafficking cocaine 28g to 150kg, armed trafficking methamphetamine 14g+, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

