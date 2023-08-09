St. Johns County Emergency Management offers another way to stay updated

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns Emergency Management wants the community to know that there’s another way to stay current on public safety alerts.

Using Nixle Alerts, any individual can text StJohnsEOC to 888777 to enroll in the SMS text messaging service. There is no charge for the safety alerts via text but the county does want users to know that carrier message and data rates may apply.

SJCEM said it will use the service to alert residents to public safety advisories, natural and human-caused disasters and other significant events that may impact the community.

“As we move into the peak of hurricane season, we want to ensure we can reach as many residents as possible with pertinent public safety information,” St. Johns County Emergency Management Deputy Director Kelly Wilson said. “Signing up for this service is an excellent way for the public to receive that information.”

Residents can also visit the SJC Emergency Notification System by clicking here. The Alert St. Johns Emergency Notification System enables the county to provide the user with “critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, water advisories, missing persons, evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods and incidents that may threaten public safety.”

